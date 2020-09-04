Superman Returns: Cam Newton Has Officially Secured The Starting Spot For The New England Patriots [Video]

Cam Newton has had a long road to recovery after suffering multiple injuries that left his future uncertain. During his downtime, he was given a tough ride outside the field as well. He was hilariously caught trying to buy a man’s plane seat before being curved. Then, he was caught up in some new baby mama drama. To add to the craziness Cam is still typing in that….interesting font, too. Guess you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

Eventually, Cam was let go from his day 1 team, the Carolina Panthers. Teams all over the league passed on the chance to snag Cam, but then, the New England Patriots came through to save him. Of course, the deal would be one where Cam would have to prove himself and many doubted he would actually accept the terms. New England is heading out of the Tom Brady era and the rush to see who needed who is more real than ever. Plus, New England knows what Cam is capable of.

Today, we learned that Cam lived up to every expectation and will be the starting quarterback when the NFL season resumes next week. The news comes as a shock to many since he just started training with the team a few months ago. On top of that, his peers named him 1 of 3 team captains already. It’s safe to say the new era of New England and Cam Newton is going better than anyone could have imagined.

The footballer took to his Instagram to celebrate and shared a few words of excitement about the news:

“Dear New England, I will not and DO NOT take this opportunity for granted,” the star athlete wrote. “I’m so grateful for this organization, my teammates, and this city. Thank you. NO NEED TO LOOK BACK NOW”

Fans flocked to his comments to congratulate the former Carolina Panthers player with one fan writing:

“WE MISS YOU CAM, FROM PANTHER NATION! 😭 GO WIN SOME CHAMPIONSHIPS AT NEW ENGLAND!!”

What do YOU Think? Will Newton be able to continue the Patriots successful winning streak? Check out what ESPN had to say about the news.