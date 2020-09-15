Industry Isht: Kanye Asks For An Apology From Drake & J. Cole, Reveals He’s Done Dropping Music Until His Contract Ends

Of course, this isn’t the first time Mr. West has voiced his frustrations over his record deal. Just last yearm in September 2019, Kanye reached an undisclosed settlement with EMI Publishing over ownership of the songs he made after October 2010, in addition to recouping the money he should’ve made since 2015 from his music. Still, he’s got a tight contract from when he first signed his deal more than a decade ago, which is what he’s trying to get out of in addition to owning all of his masters.

Ye returned to social media on Tuesday morning to add a text screenshot to his conversation about the music business. In this conversation, Kanye receives messages (presumably from some sort of legal counsel) telling him his options for going after Sony/Universal and trying to buy back his own masters while also getting out of his deal completely. The rapper reiterates that he’s not open to working with them in any capacity.

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

In tune with his message about fighting to get out of his deal, Kanye also mentioned during his tweetstorm that he needs a public apology from J. Cole and Drake, comparing himself to Nat Turner and saying he’s fighting for “us.” Kanye wrote that he’s “waiting to meet with” Jay-Z, though he later deleted the tweet, too, while expressing regret for misspelling his name.

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers,” West said. “We need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”