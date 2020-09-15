Industry Isht: Kanye Asks For An Apology From Drake & J. Cole, Reveals He’s Done Dropping Music Until His Contract Ends

Kanye Asks For An Apology From Drake & J. Cole + Airs Out Contract Troubles
Kanye West returned to Twitter on Monday evening to air out his grievances against the music industry.
The rapper began his series of tweets by first threatening not to release any new music until he’s out of his current contract.
“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal … On God … in Jesus name … come and get me,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet. In another tweet, West asked “to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony” before proclaiming that he isn’t going to watch his people be ensalved, calling himself “the new Moses.”
