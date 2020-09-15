R.I.P. King: Chadwick Boseman Was Buried In His Home State Of South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina earlier this month. He was born in Anderson in 1976 and later moved to D.C. when he attended Howard University. Later on, Boseman moved to California to pursue his acting career.

Fans around the world were devastated when news of his passing broke on August 28 following a quiet four-year battle with colon cancer. According to reports from Associated Press, his death certificate revealed that he passed away from multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause being colon cancer.

“The Black Panther star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed,” the AP report reads. “Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.”

Chadwick’s hometown honored the icon on September 3 with a memorial service at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater. According to WKRN, the daughter of James Brown and Boseman’s pastor were among the speakers at the ceremony. Following the memorial, they showed a screening of Black Panther.

Boseman reportedly underwent surgery to have the cancer removed following his diagnosis in 2016–but unfortunately, in March of 2020, it metastasized, forcing him to have laparoscopic surgery. The actor found out he had stage three colon cancer in 2016 and kept it a secret from almost everyone except for his family. While battling his diagnosis, Chadwick shot 10 of his most successful films, including Black Panther, Marshall, and his final project for Netflix, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Rest In Paradise, King.