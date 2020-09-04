Paying Homage: Anderson, South Carolina Mayor Confirms Statue To Honor Chadwick Boseman

This week has been a heavy one with people still processing the unexpected death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed after a four year private battle with colon cancer. All of his costars as well as directors had zero clues that Chadwick was suffering this entire time. The entire Marvel family spoke out to express their sadness as well as other celebrities. Perhaps no group is struggling more with the news than his hometown in Anderson, South Carolina. According to TMZ, plans are already on the way for the city to pay homage to Boseman.

A spokesperson for Mayor Terence Roberts’ Office in Anderson, SC tells TMZ … the city is enthusiastically working on a permanent public tribute to honor the late actor. We’re told the City has already contacted an artist and they’re brainstorming ideas on how best to honor the hometown hero who played legendary roles. We’re told the statue will include a mix of sculpture with mural and/or art elements. The spokesperson conceded they don’t have plans nailed down but he assured us it’ll be suitable for a king. We’re told the Mayor’s office wants public input, to ensure it does the entire city proud.

Many want the statue to replace the confederate statue in the city however Anderson is already keeping it real and letting everyone know that isn’t going to happen. However, maybe this is better as the tribute to Chadwick will not be overshadowed with drama.