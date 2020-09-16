Hi Haters: Cynthia Bailey Responds To People Criticizing Her Pandemic Pounds, Says She Gained 20

Cynthia Bailey recently responded to messy miserables who made body-shaming comments.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta recently posted a pic of herself in an all-black outfit and was flooded with positivity from fans and her fellow celebs including Eva Marcille who wrote; “Effortless beauty.”

Still, a few trolls made mean comments including one who said; “lose some weight.”

“@itsmikehill ain’t complaining,” clapped back 50 Cynt.

Another tawdry troll added; “You gained the covid15” to which Cynthia corrected them saying; “actually the covid-20.”

People…are…so….pressed.

Cynthia also recently posted this cheeky snap about her battle with the scale captioned #WeddingDressStress.

Just last week, Cynthia told Hollywood Life that she’s actually shed some of the weight she picked up during the pandemic. According to Cynthia, while quarantining with her fiance Mike Hill in L.A., food became her “happy place,” and she explained how she got back on track.

“When I returned back to Lake Bailey by myself, I was able to kind of manage my food a little bit better,” she shared. “It just wasn’t an issue when I came home, because I was just eating for myself, so I was able to control what was in the refrigerator,” she said, adding, “I was able to control my snacking and all of that kind of stuff.”

She also added that she’s been intermittent fasting and gotten some great results.

“I started out just not eating anything until after 4 (p.m.), which was easy enough. I’m pretty busy during the pandemic now with work stuff, so that was pretty easy for me,” she explained. “Then, I would just eat maybe two healthy meals later that evening and that was it — and I just started slimming down. It was pretty awesome! I didn’t realize how good I actually looked until I put on a two-piece. I was like, ‘Wait a minute! I actually look OK!’”

Looking good, 50 Cynt!

While people are making shady comments, Cynthia is continuing to prepare for her October 10 wedding to Mike Hill. The two recently told Dish Nation that they’re moving forward with wedding plans despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do YOU think about Cynthia Bailey clapping back at weight gain criticism???