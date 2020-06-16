Bye, Peach: Here’s What Happened When The Internet Assumed Eva Marcille Was “Booted” From RHOA

The last time we saw Eva Marcille she was catching hell from Porsha over some, erm, social distancing. That will probably end up being the last we see of her on reality TV. According to Eva, she’s done. At first, everyone assumed she was fired and had all the jokes.

Since then she’s cleared up the rumors:

“I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my castmates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said in a statement. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.” “I look forward to serving the community on Ricky Smiley Morning show and finding other ways to be a voice during this transformational time during our country for people of color.”