YouTuber Latoya Ali Addresses Separating From “Toxic” Hubby — “The Kids Can Feel It”

Youtube influencer LaToya Ali has addressed the elephant in the room on her Youtube channel, her pending divorce. Since the beginning of their relationship, her husband Adam Ali has appeared on ‘LaToya Forever’s’ Youtube channel from first dates together, to marriage and even pregnancies. It was earlier this year when LaToya cut her hair short and announced she’d be moving on in life without her hubby, confirming divorce rumors.

Fast forward, LaToya has opened up for the first time about what it actually feels like to be going through a separation and the “WHY” behind her decision. In a Youtube vlog simple titled “Separation”, LaToya explains.

“I’ve kinda been closed off and getting some counsel from therapists and from God and what I’m going through is so hard.”

LaToya continues, explaining that she initially filed last year and dropped it because she was experiencing health risks associated with her pregnancy at the time. Adam, her husband, initiated the divorce this year which she agreed to.

“I just don’t feel that love connection, that genuine love in my marriage. Yes, we’ve built amazing businesses together. I’m missing that connection, that genuine love, I’m missing that friendship from my partner.”

LaToya explains that since she entertained divorce, she’ll be moving out of her marital home with her kids and mother. LaToya has three children with Adam named Samia, Zayn, and Ayah and they will all be moving away from their current home with her.

“It’s not good for my family to see. You can see it, you can feel it. We have to work on what we’re going through in seperate places. It’s a toxic environment. The kids can feel it.”

Next for LaToya is a new place and a therapist she says. Recently, the couple was seen in Atlanta attending dinner with Kandi and Todd Burruss, fueling the rumors that the Alis might be appearing on RHOA next season.