GTFOH: Radio Host Dan McNeil Fired For Making Malevolently Misogynist Mockery Of Maria Taylor’s Attire

White people, especially you men, here’s a pro tip: when it comes to Black women, shut the f**k up. Immediately. Post-haste. Toot sweet. Extemporaneously.

Let ex-670 The Score sports radio host Dan McNeil be your guiding light. Dan’s dumbass thought it prudent to fix his fingers to press send on the following tweet about ESPN’s Maria Taylor:

JFC. Always disappointed, never shocked. pic.twitter.com/fqupeotvf1 — Julie DiCaro is writing a book (@JulieDiCaro) September 15, 2020

McNeil was attempting to poke fun at Maria’s leather jacket top.

Per usual, the tweet only exists in screenshots now because ol’ Danny boy tried to delete it once the backlash began but the internet is forever.

Taylor then responded to the idiotic tweet in stride with this epic comeback:

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me…please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

According to Yahoo! Sports, Dan has been fired and according to a Twitter search of his name, this has been a LONG time coming. 670 The Score is owned by a company called Entercom. Entercom’s president, a woman named Rachel Williamson, was not the slightest bit amused by Dan’s wantonly offensive comment. She released this statement to Deadspin:

Dan McNeil is no longer an employee at The Score. For each one of us our words have power. For our brands and on-air personalities that is amplified and brings increased responsibility how we choose to use our voices. Last night’s tweet, and its degrading and humiliating tone to a fellow female broadcaster, was unacceptable. We have the best teams in Chicago, and we must continue to hold ourselves to high expectations to continue to be leaders in our organization, our industry and our community. We apologize to all who were offended by Dan’s words, especially Maria.

F**k Dan McNeil.