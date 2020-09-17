The Brand Is Strong: ‘Desus & Mero’ Gets Renewed For Season 3 At Showtime

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero aren’t going anywhere.

According to reports from Variety, Showtime has officially renewed their late-night talk show, Desus & Mero, for a third season. This news comes as the comedy duo are producing season 2 from their homes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Showtime’s first-ever talk show is currently airing its second season on Sunday and Thursday nights. Throughout each episode, we see the co-hosts give their hot takes on the day’s hot topics before chatting it up with big guests including Senator Kamala Harris, Vice President Joe Biden, Missy Elliott, Dwyane Wade, Chloe X Halle, and so many more.

Mero excitedly shared the renewal news on his Twitter page, writing, “ONE TIME FOR THE HATERS TAKE YA TEMPERATURE OWWWWW @SHODesusAndMero SEASON 3 LOCKED IN.”

ONE TIME FOR THE HATERS TAKE YA TEMPERATURE 🤒 OWWWWW @SHODesusAndMero SEASON 3 LOCKED IN https://t.co/5yGYIwknHT — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) September 16, 2020

As for Desus, he kept it simple with a “WE BACK BABY.”

WE BACK BABY https://t.co/wrXN5X2hD1 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) September 16, 2020

The announcement that the show is being renewed was first made by the premium cabler’s president of entertainment, Gary Levine on Wednesday. Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in 2021.

“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have Desus & Mero as our signature late-night series,” Levine said. “They are our very own ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park every episode, with their singular blend of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”

Season two of the most illustrious talk show will end in October. Fans are wondering if the new season will resume normally back in the studio. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see what the brand is preparing next for us!

The news also comes at the heels of Desus & Mero’s 5-year anniversary of their spicy podcast The Bodega Boys Congratulations!