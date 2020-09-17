Update: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris ARRESTED On Child Pornography Charges

There’s an update to report surrounding a Netflix docuseries star.

Jerry Harris, 21, has been arrested according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Fitzpatrick as confirmed by USA Today. Harris is scheduled to appear in federal court in Chicago this afternoon.

His arrest comes after 14-year-old twin brother cheerleaders alleged that he harassed them both online and in-person at cheer competitions when they were 13 years old and when he was 19. The twins and their mother alleged that Jerry sent explicit requests for nudes and/or sex.

Federal court docs obtained by USA Today confirm that the cheerleader admitted to soliciting and receiving explicit messages on Snapchat from at least 10 to 15 other individuals he knew were minors. Following the allegations, the FBI executed a search warrant at Harris’ Naperville, Illinois, home on Monday as part of the investigation.

“We are grateful that the U.S. Attorney and the FBI have taken swift action to protect children by investigating, arresting and charging Jerry Harris,” Attorney Sarah Klein, who represents the accusers’ family, said in a statement to USA Today. “This was made possible because our clients’ mother had the courage to report Harris to the FBI as well as the Fort Worth Police Department and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered.”

Prior to Harris’ arrest, he was a standout star on “Cheer” and was lauded for his positivity. He previously interviewed celebrities for the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and chatted with Oprah.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

This story is still developing…