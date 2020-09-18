Get That Ish Outta Here! Miami Heat Baller Bam Adebayo Talks About His Pearl-Clutching Block On Jason Tatum [Video]

It was the block heard ’round the world. Just as Boston Celtics star Jason Tatum saw daylight he slashed to the basket past the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler. As he approached the goal a shadowy figure emerged from his periphery. Said figure lept to his feet with full body control and extended his off-hand, the left, as high as he could and tensed his muscles for the incoming confrontation. Tatum was rising, fast. He had every intention of turning this shadowy figure into a poster for your child’s bedroom wall. He was also looking to tie a crucial game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals after his team had squandered a significant lead. This moment was critical to the Celtics hopes of advancing to the NBA Finals.

The shadowy figure crushed his dreams like Snoop Dogg crushed the buildings of New York City in a music video during the East Coast-West Coast rap beef of the 90s.

That shadowy figure was Bam Adebayo. The nationally emergent Heat star’s block was so incredible that it prompted Earvin “Magic” Johnson to fire off one of the most hyperbolic tweets we’ve ever seen:

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

To be clear, Magic is wildin’. Dan LeBatard had Bam on his show today to talk about the big game 2 win as well as his epic highlight from game 1.