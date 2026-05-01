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Barbie Ferreira Says She Filmed A Music Video For Beyoncé's "Thique"

Vaulted Visuals: Barbie Ferreira Reveals She Filmed A Music Video For Beyoncé’s “Thique” With Megan Thee Stallion & More Stars

Published on May 1, 2026
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  • Barbie Ferreira was part of an unreleased 'Thique' music video for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' album
  • The video featured a high-profile cast including Megan Thee Stallion, Carmen Electra, and Precious Lee
  • Beyoncé has purposefully not released music videos to allow the music to 'breathe on its own'

Barbie Ferreira is opening up about a long-lost project tied to one of Beyoncé’s most buzzed-about eras.

Barbie Ferreira and Beyoncé
Source: Barbie Ferreira and Beyoncé

During an appearance on In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele, the former Euphoria actress shared that she was part of a music video for “Thique,” a beloved track from Beyoncé’s 2022 album, Renaissance. While fans have been hoping to see music videos from this album, and from Cowboy Carter, for years now, Beyoncé has previously said there are no visuals, wanting listeners to focus on the music.

According to Ferreira, the music video was helmed by director Nadia Lee Cohen, who is known for her bold, hyper-stylized aesthetic and has worked with major fashion and music figures.

“There were times when I thought, ‘This is never going to come out,” she said while reflecting on creative projects that end up shelved. “I did a Beyoncé music video about three and a half years ago, and it still hasn’t been released. I’ve kind of accepted that no one will ever see it. It was during Renaissance, the ‘Thique’ video, and it was so cool.”

The star said the unreleased “Thique” video featured a high-profile group of women, adding to the intrigue, with the cast allegedly including Megan Thee Stallion, Carmen Electra, Shygirl, and model Precious Lee.

“It was a bunch of really cool girls. It was like Shy Girl, Karma Electra, Megan Thee Stallion, um, Precious was in it,” she recalled.

Now, years later, she is coming to terms with the idea that the footage may never surface.

“It’s been over four years since Renaissance. I swear to God, I’ve been holding onto hope this whole time. But I think this is the moment I finally accept that I’m not going to be in the Beyoncé video,” she said.

Now, an old video of Megan Thee Stallion’s is resurfacing in connection to Barbie’s reveal. When the rapper showed off a signed vinyl from Bey, she blocked out the bottom of the message with her hand–and now fans are convinced she was thanking Meg for appearing in the lost music video.

In 2024, Beyoncé said in an interview with GQ magazine that she purposefully did not release any music videos for songs off her last two albums. Fans have been asking the singer to “release the visuals” for years now, but according to Bey, it was all by design.

“I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice,” Beyoncé told the outlet. “The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research, and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own.”

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