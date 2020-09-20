WELP: Ex-NBA Guard Ty Lawson Banned From Chinese Basketball Team For Saying Chinese Women ‘Got Cakes On The Low’

Ty Lawson has been banned from the Chinese Basketball Association for life after making some inappropriate posts on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the former NBA player took to his Instagram stories to send out a few posts covering his opinion of Chinese women. In the first one, Lawson claimed that he needs to “switch up his stance soon” on Chinese women because they “got cakes on the low.” Later on, in the second post, he uploads a picture of himself getting what looks to be a lap dance from a woman along with the caption “Yolo I guess lol.”

Fujian also announced the release of Ty Lawson after his ban for life from Chinese CBA https://t.co/9bkHJXw2Qn — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) September 19, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the Chinese Basketball Association took Lawson’s post as forms of discrimination based on race and gender. Because of this, the Fujian Sturgeons—who Lawson plays for in China—decided to release him immediately. The CBA followed up soon thereafter by hitting him with a lifetime ban.

Following his release, angry fans of Chinese basketball went to flood Lawson’s Instagram feed with hundreds of hateful messages, which included a long list of racial slurs and other disgusting stereotypes being thrown Lawson’s way.

The comments on Ty Lawson’s IG account from angry Chinese basketball fans are wild https://t.co/2AoZgctnmZ pic.twitter.com/RxbPT6oFRz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2020

Luckily for players in the NBA (*cough cough* Lou Will) their posts in the strip club have yet to get anyone banned.