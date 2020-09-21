Big Feta: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Rookie Card Sells For Staggering $1.8 Million, Most Expensive Basketball Card Ever

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made NBA history despite the fact that he and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates were ejected from “the bubble” unceremoniously by losing 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Miami Heat. After being named the NBA MVP for the regular season, Giannis’ disappointing playoff performance has lead to some slander from NBA Twitter and even some questions about he process from second-place runner-up LeBron James.

But none of that matters in regards to what this story is all about. Money. According to TMZ, Davis’ rookie card just sold for the historic price of $1.8 million. The highest that any NBA card has ever been valued.

BREAKING: The Giannis Logoman card was purchased for a modern day basketball record of $1.812 million by @onlyaltofficial, which also bought the previous record holder, the $1.8M LeBron card, six weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/gXnut9OOFg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 21, 2020

The card, sold by Goldin Auctions, featuring The Greek Freak’s autograph in addition to an authentic piece of his game-worn jersey from his rookie season. The NBA logo to be exact. The card was created by Panini America’s 2013-14 “National Treasures” product line and it was obviously a worthy endeavor. Golid actually predicted at the time that it would become the most expensive card in basketball history and that prediction came to bear this weekend.

If you’re curious about where this card lands in the pantheon of expensive sports memorabilia across the board, Giannis still comes up as short as he did in this year’s playoffs. A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.93 million earlier this year.