Vanessa Bryant Issues Statement Denying “Painful” Claim She Kicked Her Mother Out

Vanessa Bryant is still in mourning from losing her beloved husband Kobe Bryant and daughter GiGi in a tragic helicopter crash earlier this year while she’s been put in a position to address claims made by her own mother in the media that she says are dishonest. Sofia Laine, the mother to Vanessa Bryant, sat down for a yet-to-air interview where she claimed she’s been kicked out of the Bryant home.

Spanish speaking Sofia claimed to the journalist that Vanessa told her, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”

Vanessa released the following official statement to the network, denying her mother’s claim and clarifying the state of their relationship according to reports.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” she wrote. “She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.

Vanessa continued, addressing the true state of her relationship with her mother this past year.

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. “Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here.”

Sofia’s full interview is still set to air on Univision’s “El Gordo Y La Flaca” this coming Monday. So far she hasn’t responded to her daughter’s statement publicly.