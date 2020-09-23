Sad But Not Surprised: Breonna Taylor’s “Justified” Killer Cops Get Off Scot-Free, Grand Jury Indicts 1 Officer On “Wanton Endangerment” Of OTHERS

F**k AmeriKKKa. Straight like that.

Minutes ago, furry and black-eyed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that Breonna Taylor would not be receiving proper justice. Her death will not be litigated. The men responsible for killing her will only get a slap on the wrist.

The AP reports that former officer Brett Hankison will face mildly criminal charges of 3 counts of wanton endangerment. Whatever the f**k THAT means. There is literally NO mention of Breonna’s death in these charges. Her life is not a factor in this “justice” system. The “wanton endangerment” refers ONLY to the fact that officers fired shots recklessly that COULD have killed or injured OTHER people in the apartment complex. Never mind the fact that those same bullets DID kill someone in that apartment complex. Her name is Breonna Taylor.

KHOU reports that a Kentucky government website defines the charge as: “A person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.”

This is a class D felony and if convicted comes with a fine up to $10,000 and five years in prison. None of the other officers will face charges.

D.A. Daniel Cameron just said that Hankisson’s bullet spray didn’t even hit Breonna Taylor. He said the other two officers, one of whom killed Breonna Taylor, were totally justified because Breonna’s boyfriend fired at the intruders into what’s supposed to be his “castle.” — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

So did you get that? It is legal in the state of Kentucky for police to bust into your home after midnight and shoot you dead in your bed, as long as they aim at you and don’t wantonly shoot and endanger your neighbors. Y’all good with that, Kentucky? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

JUSTIFIED. That’s the conclusion of the “justice” system. Breonna Taylor’s death is perfectly ok because these cops don’t know how to do their goddamn jobs. Or worse, they are doing their goddamn jobs perfectly.

They were ready to charge Breonna Taylor's boyfriend with the attempted murder of a police officer but the cop who actually killed someone gets…"wanton endangerment" — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) September 23, 2020

After the announcement, AG Daniel Cameron answered media questions with fake emotion and condolences that he doesn’t believe and we damn sure don’t believe.

As BOSSIP had made abundantly clear, Daniel Cameron is skin folk, not kinfolk. Kerry Washington knows…

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Louisville, Kentucky, do your thing tonight. Be safe but do your thing. We, the Black community, got your bail should you need.

Rest in peace, Breonna Taylor. We gonna make a LOT of noise in your honor.