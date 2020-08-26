National Negro-graphic: How The Hell Is Breonna Taylor Supposed To Get Justice When A.G. Daniel Cameron Is A Furry, “Black-Eyed, Trump Bootlicker? [Video]

Daniel Cameron wears many hats. He’s is the Attorney General of the state of Kentucky, he is a new husband to his white wife, and he’s also a clown. Suffice to say his professional resume is as robust as the colorful wig that should be sitting atop his head.

Last night, Cameron, the man who recently sat down with Breonna Taylor’s family to discuss her justice, came out on the national stage a devout MAGA and supporter of all things Donald J. Trump. His speech at the Republican National Convention attacked Joe Biden for his previous Breakfast Club comments about the support that he enjoys from Black folks, “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Contrary to sharp social media criticism, Cameron insists that he is indeed a Black man and has decided to side with the enemy regardless of what we think. So be it. He just better be ready for this smoke.

Sorry, not sorry, but we don’t believe for a second that any person, much less a man with Black-a$$ skin, who supports Donald Trump gives a good cotdamn about Black people or our safety. No. Nope. Nah.

It was reported that Breonna Taylor’s family left the meeting with Cameron “feeling hopeful” about Cameron’s intent to help them but the Republicans have spent the last 72 hours proudly exclaiming how much they looooove them some po-lice. So we don’t expect doofy-a$$ Daniel to betray his conservative cohorts to arrest the men who murdered Breonna inside of her home.

There’s always a handful of bamboozled brothas who you know you cannot count on under any circumstance and Daniel Cameron has revealed himself to be one of them. His orange zaddy must be so proud of “his African-American”.