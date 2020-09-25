HBCU Homecoming: One Yard’s Virtual YardFest Features Grand Marshal Keshia Knight Pulliam & Jade Novah

We told you that HBCU homecoming SZN can’t be canceled…

One Yard, the safe virtual homecoming, is kicking off TONIGHT for a celebration ensuring that HBCU students, alumni, and fans can enjoy the magic of this year’s HBCU homecoming season wherever they are. One Yard Grand Marshal Keisha Knight Pulliam is hosting the inaugural homecoming concert featuring multi-talented actor, singer, and comedian, Jade Novah.

In case you need more info on this sultry songstress, here’s a little bit about Jade, courtesy of iOne:

“Viewed over 70 million times online and amassing a social following over 2 million, Jade Novah is known for everything from her hilarious viral videos and spot on impersonations of celebrities like Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, to her incredible vocals and original music. Her wide range of talents have been praised by the likes of Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, and Stevie Wonder. In 2019, Jade’s debut album “All Blue” earned her an NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding New Artist and has already amassed over 15 Million streams independently. Jade has also written hilarious original content for BET, Madame Noire, and All Def Digital and has voiced several characters on FUSE TV’s animated sketch comedy series, Sugar & Toys.”

Check out https://oneyard.co/, follow us @1Yard.Co (FB+IG), @1YardCo (Twitter), and tell a friend to tell a friend using #OneYard, because there’s no place like an HBCU homecoming!

Sign up for updates at OneYard.co and be on the lookout for even more HBCU Homecoming Experiences including a Lance Gross hosted step show, a brunch, and cooking demos.