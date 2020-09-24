For The Fellas: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Is Launching Their First Capsule Collection For Men

Finally, a men’s capsule collection from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line is in the works.

On Thursday, fans of the singer were informed of the upcoming launch, which was accompanied by images featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son, Christian Combs.

Though the collection is indeed being billed as a “men’s collection,” Combs and Rihanna—who collaborated on the collection—agree that, as with everything else from the brand, these pieces are actually intended to be worn and embraced by all.

“I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said explained to Women’s Wear Daily on Thursday. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

As previously announced, the Amazon Prime special–Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2–is going to feature Combs modeling pieces from the fall 2020 line, which includes an 11-piece collection consisting of men’s boxers, boxer briefs, and trunks, as well as a smoking jacket and satin pant styled with monogram print. The prices for the pieces ranges from $12.92 to $69.95. The launch is set for Friday, October 2.

Ahead of this launch, Combs talked to GQ to discuss how his earlier interactions with Rihanna and how that lead to his involvement with bringing to life the brand’s inaugural menswear drop. As he explained, one goal he had when bringing his creative perspective to the pieces was to craft the “new Calvin Klein for my generation,” which is evident from the presence of the Savage X Fenty logo imprinted on the new briefs.

Fellas, your time has finally come.