What In The Indiana Jones??? “Lovecraft Country” Gives Us Rihanna, Death Traps & “The Goonies,” Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

“Lovecraft Country” was back at it again with the spooky shenanigans–this time, going full Indiana Jones with a splash of “Goonies” as our boy Atticus leads Leti and his shady pops Montrose into an underground adventure into the abyss.

What happens next is, well, weird after Atticus confronts the new Sons of Adam cult Leader Christina Braithwaite who he discovers gave Leti the money for the no-longer-haunted-as-far-as-we-know mansion.

This leads him on a mission to find the missing pages from a spellbook by the cult’s founders Titus Braithwaite and Epstein Winthrop to hopefully protect himself and the crew from Christina dark’s sorcery.

Atticus’s first stop is the local library where he discovers the pages are hidden inside a history museum before going on a road trip with Leti, Montrose, Hippolyta, Tree and Diana to that very museum in Boston.

Naturally, they break into the museum and discover a hidden entrance to an underground cavern directly below a statue of Titus.

Atticus, Leti and Montrose find themselves caught up in an Indiana Jonesian adventure filled with deadly obstacles, ancient puzzles, steadily rising water and an undead Native American two-spirit entity named Yahima who’s cursed to safeguard Titus’ missing spell pages.

Luckily, Atticus is able to communicate with the spirits as a descendant of Titus and gathers the pages that not-very-shockingly cause everything to crumble around them.

Our heroes manage to escape in an elevator with Yahima–YES, THE SAME ELEVATOR FROM LAST WEEK–back to the no-longer-haunted-as-far-as-we-know-mansion.

With the missing pages in hand, Atticus can certainly bargain with Christina and her brother. It’s just the small yet extremely important detail of his dad being A HOMICIDAL MANIAC who knows wayyyy more than he lets on that might complicate everything.

How did you like episode 4? Too strange or perfectly strange? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions to the latest episode on the flip.