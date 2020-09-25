TUNE IN! REVOLT State Of Emergency: Election Day And Black America With Cordae, Kerry Washington, Vic Mensa And More! [VIDEO]

Revolt is calling a State of Emergency – LIVE at 9pm EST on the network and YouTube. It’s vital that we tune in and spread the word, our future depends on it.

This episode of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” is a STATE OF EMERGENCY! Almost one month away from Election Day for the U.S. presidency and we’re alerting as many citizens as we can about what’s happening in Black America today — and what can happen in the possible future — as we gear up for the general election. Watch, listen and either get your ballot in early or clear your calendar for November 3rd to vote. We cannot afford not to at this crucial time in American history. Show guests include Kerry Washington, Cordae, Tamika Mallory, Vic Mensa, Dr. Cornel West, Jeff Johnson, Kimberly Jones, Mysonne, Tezlyn Figaro and more. #voting #votersuppression #electionday

Inspired by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ successful “State Of Emergency: The State of Black America & Coronavirus” town hall, “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” is a platform that is designed to report news from the perspective of black people, for black people.

“When I started REVOLT, I always wanted to develop a platform to report the news from our perspective, from our lens, from our people, so I decided to launch ‘REVOLT BLACK NEWS.’” said Combs. “We’re here with solutions. We’ve already heard about what we can’t do, but this is what we can do.”

Find REVOLT on TV here: https://revolt.tv/request-revolt

Will you be watching?