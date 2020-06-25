Say What? Eminem Addresses Leaked Lyrics Dissing Revolt & Offers To Work With The Media Company

Eminem has built an entire career off being one of the best lyricists in the game, and everyone knows he has some of the most shocking statements in hip-hop to date. From the lyrics about his mother to what he raps about his baby mother, Em has said the most outlandish things ever in his music and never apologized or showed any remorse for it. Recently, an unofficial verse from Eminem on the track “Bang” leaked and caused a bit of a controversy for his lyrics aimed toward Joe Budden and Revolt TV.

“Shout to Puffy Combs, but fuck Revolt/Y’all are like a fucked up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke/’Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches thrown.”

The shot came out of thin air to many, but with Eminem, his targets usually know why he is mentioning them. Revolt TV seemed unsuspecting of the shot, as they took to Twitter soon after the verse leaked to respond concisely.

Fuck you too @Eminem — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) June 22, 2020

This is definitely a pretty shocking response for a media company, but that’s not even the wildest turn in this situation.

Yesterday, Eminem took to social media to seemingly apologize to Revolt and extend an olive branch to work with them in the future. I’m sure no one had Eminem apologizing for lyrics on their 2020 bingo card, and yet, here we are.