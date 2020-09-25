So Sweet! Lil Baby Gifts GF Jayda Cheaves The Pink Car Of Her Dreams For Her B-Day

Lil Baby is showering his son’s mother in gifts in celebration of her 23rd birthday, surprising the mother with her dream car for the occasion. Jayda Cheaves hinted that she’d been eyeing a Jeep for a while and wanting to wrap it in pink over the summer, tweeting, “I’m bout to buy me a Jeep and wrap it pink.”

Im bout to buy me a Jeep and wrap it pink. I just can see myself doing that to my car nor my truck — JAYDA WAYDA (@waydamin) June 15, 2020

Fast forward to her birthday celebration, Lil Baby showed his son’s mother that he was paying attention, presenting her with a pink Jeep in front of party guests in Atlanta. The Atlanta party attracted appearances from their Quality Control team, Queen Naija, Reginae Carter, Dream Doll, and more.

Earlier in the week, Baby and Jayda popped off her birthday festivities at Allure, an Atlanta area strip club with pyro effects and dancers performing acrobatics in metal contraptions. It was an exciting celebration featuring a packed building and stripper entertainment.

Jayda thanked Lil Baby for all of his thoughtfulness on her 23rd year in the caption of an IG post where they both wore matching jerseys. The custom outfits feature Jordan’s 23 Bulls Jersey design, similar to the theme of Jordyn Woods’ recent birthday party.

The couple seems to be going strong now after a brief break up earlier this year. The two seemed to come together, patching things up just before memorial day. Baby had been open about his love for his GF, even featuring her in his video for “Close Friends” last year as his love interest.