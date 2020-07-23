‘That’s F***ed Up’: Lil Baby Responds To Kanye West’s Claims He Wouldn’t Do A Song With Him

Lil Baby is responding to Kanye West’s tweet about not wanting to do a collaboration by letting the Chicago rapper know it wasn’t his decision.

In the midst of his latest Twitter rant, Kanye mentioned that his wife, Kim Kardashian, and Meek Mill met up at a hotel to discuss “prison reform”–but within that same tweet, for some reason, he included the fact that Lil Baby allegedly refused to do a song with him.

“Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won’t do a song with me,” the Yeezy owner tweeted.

The last sentence of that tweet might have gotten overlooked by a lot of people, since the other content before it was a lot more shocking, but apparently, Lil Baby himself was shocked to find out his team had been refusing to give Kanye a feature this whole time.

“Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song,” Baby tweeted. “That’s f***ed up”.

He went on to mention Kanye directly, writing, “@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me.”

For a new rapper in the game, the news that someone as huge as Kanye West wants to collaborate with you has to be a big deal–especially when you’re finding out about it from the man himself, claiming your team turned him down.

After this exchange, a lot of fans were begging Lil Baby to fly to Wyoming and lay down a verse to be included on Ye’s upcoming album, but there’s no word on whether or not the rappers actually interacted beyond these public tweets.