For Your Viewing Pleasure: Peep Travis Scott’s New Visual For “Franchise” Featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. [Video]

Travis Scott is doing absolutely everything these days, which wouldn’t be complete without the star dropping some new music for his fans.

Fresh off the success of his very own ‘Travis Scott meal’ at McDonalds, the rapper dropped a track with a very appropriate name: “Franchise.” Scott gets together with one of his most frequent collaborators, Young Thug, for this track, which also features M.I.A.

The artwork for the single was created by renowned visual artist George Condo, who music lovers may know best for creating the iconic artwork for Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy along with the album’s singles. The rapper has also linked with Imax to debut the music video for “Franchise” at select theaters before screenings of Christopher Nolan’s new film with John David Washington, Tenet.

Travis met up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music recently to talk about the new song, which was made in his hometown of Houston.

“I actually, she reached out to me for something for her album and we tracked it like in London, you know,” Travis said of M.I.A. “She’s just one of my favorite artists as humans. So it was just amazing and you know, just chopping it up and spend some time. When I finished the song, I couldn’t think of nobody else that I could probably just maybe like, body this s**t. You know what I’m saying? Body this s**t like as hard as like anyone else, any other rapper, any other artists. And just that presence, man. We ain’t felt this presence in a long time.”

Check out the video for “Franchise” for yourself down below: