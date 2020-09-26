Congratulations! Tavior Mowry ,Tia & Tamera’s Brother, Ties The Knot [Photos]

Congratulations to The Mowry squad.

Baby brother Tavior Dontae Mowry recently jumped the broom with his long-time sweet Zandy. Just two months ago, Tavior made the announcement that he popped the question to his boo, Zandy Fitzgerald, sharing the beautiful moment in photos. Now 27-year-old “Dontae” is a husband.

The coupled wasted no time, tying the knot on September 21st. According to PEOPLE, the wedding went down at at the Graystone Quarry, a reclaimed rock quarry outside of Nashville. Tavior shared a photo from the alter excitedly.

Mr. & Mrs. Mowry.

9.21.20

God is GOOD.

It’s SO LIT!!!

We present to you, Mr. and Mrs. Mowry.

Tavior and his new fiancee met 2 1/2 years ago and connected over ramen according to one of Zandy’s Instagram posts. For her special day, Zandy wore her beautiful hair in natural coils, stating under one of their wedding photos, “God writes the best stories.”

Congratulaions to The Mowrys!