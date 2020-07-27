Congratulations: Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother Tavior Mowry Gets Engaged

The Mowry sisters are welcoming another addition to their family thanks to their baby brother Tavior Mowry, the 27-year-old football player and musician just got engaged.

Tavior made the announcement that he popped the question to his boo, Zandy Fitzgerald, sharing the beautiful moment in photos.

She said yes. 😍

Tavior and his new fiancee met 2 1/2 years ago and connected over ramen according to Zandy, she writes:”two and a half years ago we ate ramen together as strangers and now we’re PREPARING TO GET MARRIED.”

Big sister Tamera took the time to welcome Zandy to the family and congratulate her baby brother on Instagram, sharing how excited she is for the couple. It seems like Tam will have extra time now to help the young couple with their wedding plans since she’s left her full-time gig at The Real. Tamera clarified recently that leaving the show had nothing to do with anything except wanting to spend more quality time with her family and to focus on different opportunities.

Good for her.

Tavior recently a video for his song “Diddy Bop” released under his rap name “Dontae Adisa”.

“#TBT with my bros @tahj_mowry @taviordontaemowry!! This was years ago when we went to the Griffith Observatory in #LA 💫 “Who needs superheroes when you have brothers.” — Unknown”

Congratulations to the happy couple!