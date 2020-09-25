Oh? *Eyes Emoji* Jamie Foxx Tells Garcelle Beauvais “Me And You Should Have Been Together”

Things between Jamie Foxx and Garcelle Beauvais are heating up.

The old pals got flirty during Foxx’s recent appearance on an episode of Beauvais’ podcast, Going to Bed with Garcelle. During their conversation, the actor and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reminisced over their decades-long friendship, which is when they decided to explain to fans why they never ended up taking their relationship to the next level.

Foxx and Beauvais met while starring as a couple Jamie on The Jamie Foxx Show, which ran from 1996 to 2001. They ended up reuniting in 2013 for the film White House Down.

While their chemistry was noticed by everyone around them on set, the pair decided not to date while filming either project. Unfortunately for Jamie, Beauvais had already moved on to someone else by the time shooting wrapped.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” Foxx painfully remembered as the reality star laughed. “By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention,” Beauvais added. “Ever. I hate them all,” Foxx admitted. “I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f***ed up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s***ty look.” “I feel it and they feel it,” Beauvais responded, to which Foxx to proclaimed, “Listen, we are in a relationship forever.” Garcelle went on to reveal that a fellow Real Housewife, Kandi Burruss, recently asked her why she never ended up with the award winner. “She goes, ‘You know, I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ And I said, ‘Well, you know, we have a really great relationship now.’ And then I said, ‘He’s also hung like a horse. What would I do with all of that?!’”

“You take it one step at a time. What you can’t eat, just put in a doggie bag and save it for later,” Foxx joked. “I don’t know, it’s a tough thing when it comes to relationships, because you’ve got find something, I think, that’s someone that you can really understand and be yourself with, especially in our business because it’s an up and down thing.”

Moving back into their professional lives, Foxx went on to add that he hopes to work with Beauvais again sometime soon.

“We didn’t know, but we were we were really doing something remarkable. People are chomping at the bit for us to get back and do something. So if there’s a way for us to do something — and not just no cameo — but a way to come together … and be a real thing. And I don’t mean way down [the line], I mean soon, we could do something that would be dope.”

Seems like that “something” could mean more that just another movie.