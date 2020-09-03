‘Love Jones’ & Jamie Foxx Parties: Bossip’s Inside Look At Larenz Tate’s ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode [Video]

TV One’s original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED is coming back this Sunday, September 6 at 10 P.M. ET/9C and we’re giving you an inside look as part of TV One’s weekly digital series, Bossip Uncensored.

This special preshow features informative and humorous commentary from Danielle Canada, Deputy Editor of BOSSIP.com, and Janeé Bolden, Senior Content Director of Pop Culture For iOne Digital, two of the voices behind the viciously hilarious Bossip.com headlines. Each week, the hosts discuss the featured celebrity and provide sneak previews of the upcoming UNCENSORED episode on TV One’s YouTube channel.

For the first Bossip Uncensored, we’re discussing Mr. Darius Lovehall himself, Larenz Tate. For Larenz’s UNCENSORED episode he’s reflecting on his storied Hollywood career that, of course, includes the cult classic “Love Jones.” Larenz reflects on his onscreen chemistry with “fine as all get out” Nia Long and spills behind the scenes secrets about the film that still resonates as the pinnacle Black love story.

According to Janeé, it’s ironic that “Love Jones” is set in Larenz’s hometown of Chicago. Dani agrees and notes that we’ve yet to see someone embody a black love story lead like Larenz did back in 1997.

“There really hasn’t been a film about black love that has done what that film did,” said Janee. “Everything from the setting, I think it gave such a Chicago vibe which is interesting because that’s where Larenz and his family are from.” “There’s just something about Darius Lovehall that we just have not been able to replicate,” said Dani. “He’s just an iconic male lead and he just oozes sex appeal. I think it just ties into how Larenz is—look at the man! How can you top Larenz Tate?!”

Also highlighted is Larenz Tate’s real-life romance with his wife Tomasina. The actor revealed that he met his incredible wife of over a decade at a Jamie Foxx party during the 2000 NBA All-Star weekend. Smitten by her beauty, Larenz tried to use a cheesy pickup line on Tomasina while playing wingman to Jamie who was hitting on her friend.

In Bossip Uncensored Janeé reveals that she’s been to a few Jamie Foxx parties herself—but did she get as lucky as the actor???

Watch Bossip Uncensored below and see for yourself.

UNCENSORED returns this Sunday, September 6 at 10 P.M. ET/9C.

Other stars featured this season include singer/actor Tyrese, rapper/TV personality Eve, producer/TV personality Yandy Smith-Harris, actor Omari Hardwick, actress/singer Jenifer Lewis and actress/choreographer/director Debbie Allen.

This season also includes five bonus episodes including UNCENSORED: Black Girl Magic, UNCENSORED: Scandals, UNCENSORED: Hip-Hop, UNCENSORED: Black Hollywood, and UNCENSORED: Big Break.



UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.