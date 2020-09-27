BOSSIPSounds: Peep Dom Kennedy’s New Album ‘Rap N Roll’ Featuring Casey Veggies, TeeFlii & More

Dom Kennedy is back with his latest studio album, Rap N Roll. The project features some help from frequent Kennedy collaborators including Casey Veggies, Niko G4, Allyn, and TeeFlii. This 17-track effort marks the first major solo offering from Dom since he dropped Volume Two back in 2018.

He posted the news to Instagram on Saturday, simply writing, “stream my new album Rap N Roll out right now!!” before dropping his signature #OPM.

The California legend decided to stick to a very minimal album rollout this time around, simply sharing the tracklist on social media a few days before the project was released. He’s been teasing the album for a while, but as far as promo goes, this is an album Dom knows his fans will listen to without all of the extras attached to promoting a project.

Rap N Roll‘s intro, “6th Ave,” gives fans a deeper look at Kennedy’s Los Angeles roots as he raps about putting on for his city. He also has some tracks on the album like “Revelations,” in which the rapper tries to make amends with some mistakes from his past–both in his career and in his personal life. Plus, Dom got one of his most frequent collaborators, Casey Veggies, back in the booth after having just dropped his project, Fresh Veggies 2, earlier this summer.

Listen to Dom Kennedy’s latest offering, Rap N Roll, down below.