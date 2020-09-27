Seriously Disturbing: Slim Jxmmi & Pregnant Girlfriend Reportedly Split After He Allegedly Knocked Her Tooth Out

Slim Jxmmi, one half of Rae Sremmurd, reportedly knocked his ex-girlfriend’s front tooth out when he punched her during an argument.

According to reports from The Shade Room, the rapper and his girlfriend, Kee, have broken up following some dangerous allegations of domestic abuse. A source close to the situation told the publication that Slim Jxmmi and his now ex-girlfriend–who is pregnant with his child–are no longer together after he allegedly punched her in the mouth and knocked out her front tooth.

Kee, who is now almost six months pregnant, was allegedly involved in an argument with Jxmmi that turned physical about two months ago. The source claims Jxmmi punched Kee in the mouth, knocking her right front tooth out of place and breaking the bone in her gums. Since the alleged incident, Jxmmi reportedly paid for Kee to get veneers to replace her tooth.

The same source goes on to allege that their relationship had been physically abusive for a while, saying she was “his punching bag” following Jxmmi’s father passing away earlier this year. Kee has reportedly not pressed charges on the rapper out of fear that he would retaliate.

Since this latest display of domestic violence, Kee and Jxmmi have ended their relationship. Luckily, the source confirmed to TSR that Kee is in a safe environment and plans to stay away from Jxmmi while she finishes out her pregnancy.