Prayers Up: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Heavy Bleeding During Her Pregnancy

On Sunday, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was hospitalized after the bleeding she’s been experiencing for the past month during her pregnancy started getting more severe.

The mother of two, who is currently expecting her third child, shared a series of videos to her Instagram story as she lay in bed at the hospital. This comes following the cookbook author’s previous announcement that she had to be on bed rest for weeks due to some complications with her pregnancy.

“We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks and that’s like super serious bed rest,” Teigen explained. “I get up to quickly pee and that’s it, I take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible.” “But I was always, always bleeding,” she continued. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for about a month, maybe a little bit less than a month. We’re talking like more than your period girls, it’s definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

Despite this incredibly scary-sounding news, Chrissy says her baby is doing well, saying his strength and development is far better than the environment he was given.

“In the simplest of terms we can say my placenta is really, really weak,” she said. “So I feel really good and the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves so much, so much earlier than they ever did….I’m so excited for him, he’s the strongest little dude…. He’s the strongest coolest dude in the sh***iest house.” “So his house is like falling apart,” Teigen continued. “It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, he didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning so all we’re doing now is trying to make sure he has a lot of fluid around him and I’m resting obviously as much as possible.”

While sharing all of this intimate information with her followers, she urged everyone to not diagnose her over social media. She also revealed that since she’s in the middle of her pregnancy, she just had to make it through the next few weeks before she and her doctors can decide on next steps for a healthy delivery.

Prayers up for Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and the whole family for a happy, healthy baby.