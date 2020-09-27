Former Basketball Wife Brandi Maxiell Hospitalized With Severe COVID-19 Complications

Friends and family of Brandi Maxiell are soliciting prayers for the former Basketball Wife who’s apparently hospitalized.

The news was first shared by DJ Duffey who’s best friends with Brandi and who appeared alongside her on Basketball Wives season 5.

“I need prayers for my sister @brandimaxiell 🙏🏽,” Duffey captioned a pic of Brandi on Instagram. “Where ever you are right now just uplift her in prayer please.”

Brandi’s sister Jayde Penn later confirmed that Brandi’s currently hospitalized with COVID after having trouble breathing. Jayde told TheShadeRoom;

“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing. We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”

Jayde also wrote on her Instagram story; “I love you sissi! God got you and you know we got you baby. I wish I could visit you in there but in the meantime stay strong for me.”

Prior to Brandi’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the reality star made headlines for revealing her 2007 ovarian cancer battle. Now in remission, Brandi is an outspoken advocate for health screenings.

“You don’t have until next week or when you are not busy,” she captioned an IG post on World Cancer Day. “Don’t put your life on the line behind neglecting your body. Don’t skip out on wellness annual exams or follow-ups.”

Get well soon, Brandi! Sending thoughts and prayers your way.