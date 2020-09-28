Bill Murray Plays Rashida Jones’ Playboy Papa In ‘On The Rocks’ And He’s Got Advice About Her Hubby “Check His Phone!” [Exclusive Clip]

Apple TV+ premiered their new Sofia Coppola film ‘On The Rocks’ this weekend, did you watch yet? Well if not, you’re in luck because we’ve got an exclusive clip for you! The clip features Bill Murray as Felix, playboy dad to Laura (Rashida Jones), doling out advice after her husband (Marlon Wayans) starts raising some red flags. Check it out below:

Here’s the synopsis:

Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship.

Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans are all incredibly funny and Sofia Coppola typically lives up to her last name so we’re definitely excited to check it out.

The movie premiered at this year’s New York Film Festival and has already received stunning reviews from critics. It also scored an astonishing 78% on Rotten Tomatoes which is rare for a film that has just been released. Deadline’s Pete Hammond exclaimed that On the Rocks “is more than just a riotously funny, wonderfully witty and smart film — it is a much-needed one.”

This is the second time that Coppola has worked alongside Murray. Sophia enlisted Bill for Lost In Translation back in 2003, which was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor. Copolla ended up winning a screenplay trophy for the film that year in addition to three Golden Globe wins for Best Motion Picture Comedy/Musical and Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical for Murray.

On The Rocks also gives a pre-pandemic nod to New York City and captures lush views of iconic scenery throughout the city that will have natives from the Big Apple yearning for when times were alot more simple pre -COVID.

‘On The Rocks’ is available on Apple TV+ now! Go watch it!