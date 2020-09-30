Would This Be…Fire? Former Atlanta Falcon Andre Rison Says They Should Fire Dan Quinn And Hire Him [Video]

The Atlanta Falcons are the laughingstock of the NFL and rightfully so. We’ve seen plenty of inept franchises in our day but nothing as consistently disappointing as the Falcons, especially in recent years.

Of course, everyone remembers the epic Super Bowl debacle that led to copious amounts of “28-3” jokes that still proliferate social media to this day. Only three games into this new COVID-19-era season and the Falcons have already added two new significantly embarrassing moments to their canon of nincompoopery.

The response from the Falcons faithful has been disgust, anger, and soul-draining despair. Also, there are LOUD calls for head coach Dan Quinn to be fired as unceremoniously as possible.

He should be fired right now. Like…go down there, tel him to take off the headset, and send him home. https://t.co/AxXNW5rUNi — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) September 27, 2020

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison recently spoke to TMZ Sports about his team’s putrid performances and he takes the opportunity to campaign for himself to take over the team. He wasn’t joking either. Andre legit wants the team’s owner Arthur Blank to give him a serious look for the job after DQ is fired. Because there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that DQ will be fired. The only question is when. Many would like to see him 86’ed before the game on Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers but we digress.

“I’m waiting on that call!” said Rison.

The former NFL player also told TMZ that he has been secretly “building up his coaching resume” in hopes that Blank will give him the green light. Rison retired from the NFL almost two decades ago but believes he still has what it takes with his high school coaching history and NFL track record combined.

“I’m primed for it.” added Andre. “I’m ready for it.”

Press play down below and peep what Andre had to say…

Falcons fans, would you like to see #80 as your new head coach?