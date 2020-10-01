Amber Rose OnlyFans

Rosebuds, Rejoice: Amber Rose To Bare Her Bawwwwdy On OnlyFans

- By

“Muva, may I see something?” That’s the question fans are asking after Amber Rose announced that she’s joining OnlyFans.

Amber Rose

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Getty

Muva Rosebud is the latest celebrity to hop on the subscription site where she’ll presumably offer a closeup look at her Internet breakin’ baaaawdy and moisture-inducing Muva mounds.

It’s unclear exactly how much Amber will show for the $19.99 price, but she DID drop a teaser showing her copious cakes moving in jello-like glory.

“Here’s a lil freebie hit the link to see EVERYTHING 🤤👅👀,” she captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time Amber’s bangin’ baaaaawdy’s been ogled by fans.

If you can recall, back in 2011 her nude pictures leaked after an ex-friend released them to the public. A “hurt and embarrassed” Amber addressed the leak and apologized to her young fans.

“I trusted someone that worked [for] me and allowed them to use my laptop a million times,” said Amber. Those pictures [are] 2 1/2 years old just sitting in my computer. I’m really hurt and embarrassed because I have so many young girls that look up to me. [..] I’m sorry for letting my young Rosebuds down.” 

Amber went on to champion sex-positivity with events like her annual Amber Rose SlutWalks that carried messages centered around anti-derogatory labels, anti-slut shaming, and ending rape culture.

“It doesn’t matter what we have on, it’s still not an excuse to come and touch me inappropriately or assume I want to f*ck you because I don’t,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR about her controversial walks.

“Unless I say “yes, I want to have sex with you,” then I don’t want to have sex with you. My whole thing is everyone needs to mind their business and let women choose to do what they want with their bodies. If I want to show my a** on Instagram, I’m allowed to do that because it’s my ass and it’s my Instagram.”

View this post on Instagram

Soccer mom ⚽️ @iconbtq

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

 

Celebs are raking in BIG BUCKS on OnlyFans. Bella Thorne reportedly made $1 million in her first 24 hours on the service, Safaree and Erica Mena boasted that they made well over $150K and bought a house with their OF coins and Cardi B, who charges $4.99 for exclusive non-sexual content on the platform, reportedly made millions by advertising to her 7.2 million followers.

 

Will YOU be subscribing to Amber Rose’s OnlyFans???

 

View this post on Instagram

Miss me?

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!, Instagram
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.