Bag Secured: Cardi B Officially Joins OnlyFans To Bring Exclusive Content To The Bardi Gang

Cardi B has been dominating the Internet the past week after releasing her new single “WAP” featuring Meg The Stallion. So far she’s only released the semi-censored version of the video which is still extremely sexy featuring Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, Normani, Rosliá, Rubi Rose, and Suki all double cheeked up. The video was so steamy it has Republican politicians going crazy and calling for the video to be blocked. All this attention has ignited talk and debates on the unfair treatment of women owning their sexuality.

OnlyFans is getting in on the attention and teaming up with Cardi B for her own OnlyFans account. OnlyFans has become a safe space for sex workers to make a living but the majority of their creators are not in that field and use it to engage with their fans in their industry.

Cardi made it clear in her announcement she won’t be posting any X-rated content stating:

“no I’m not going to be showing my t*tties, or my p*ssy, or my a**. Just straight up real-life content s***. You guys be mad nosey when it comes to my life.”

To subscribe to Cardi’s page it’ll cost you a small fee of only $4.99. Cardi is already promising her OnlyFans subs will be the first to gain access to her behind the scenes “WAP” content. Cardi also still has the uncensored version of the video to release and what better platform to release it on than OnlyFans since BET UNCUT is a thing of the past.

Safe to say Cardi is the biggest name on the platform and will counter the idea it’s only for nudes and sex work and we will see more celebrities following in her footsteps.