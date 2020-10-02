Coupled Up: Niecy Nash Celebrates 30 Days Of Wedded Bliss With Her ‘HERSband’ Jessica Betts

The happily married Betts are marking 30 days of marital bliss.

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts took to social media Wednesday to celebrate being married for a month. In a clip that Niecy captioned, “30 days down…. forever to go, Feel free to unfollow if our happiness makes you mad 🤷🏽‍♀️,” the actress and her spouse mocked haters who said that their union would fall apart.

“You know they say we ain’t gonna make it,” says Niecy in the clip that follows them getting their marriage license. “Let em keep saying it,” responds Jessica.

Niecy also defended erself and her wife from detractors in her comments section. Our sister site MadameNoire noticed that she set a commenter straight who wondered why the couple “waited to get married to post about each other” noting that that makes their relationship “seem fake.”

According to Niecy, folks should mind their business and “get some happiness.”

“our relationship was private while we were dating. I’m married now and this is my love and my page. I’m a lot of things but fake isn’t one of them,” Nash responded. “Get you some happiness and post that, you don’t ha e [sic] to follow mine. #LoveWins #TheBettsDoItTheBest”

BLOOP!

Niecy’s wife Jessica is also NOT here for the foolishness. She posted on her Instagram a meme that read; “Why people never gossip about how u helped them?!”

Meanwhile, Niecy wants people to address her wife Jessica correctly as her “HERSBAND” and noted that she “edifies her soul.”

“HERSband – , adjective . Describing a person who provides the following : “Love that doesn’t require me to shrink, that doesn’t ask me to play small, love that celebrates my wins & finds silver linings in my loss…. is edifying to my soul,” she captioned a pic of Jessica suited up in a doorway.

Duly noted, Niecy!

What do YOU think about the happily married Betts shutting down the haters???