BettsOfBothWorlds Niecy Nash Says Marrying Jessica Betts Was About Honesty—‘I Love Who I Love’

Niecy Nash is opening up on her wedding to Jessica Betts in the latest issue of PEOPLE Magazine.

As previously reported the Claws star, 50, wed Jessica, 41, in an intimate ceremony attended by the likes of Ava Duvernay, Sherri Shepherd, Betts’ cousin LaLa Milan, and Yvonne Orji.

Now Niecy’s revealing more details and sharing how their love blossomed into them becoming wives. According to Niecy she never suppressed her sexuality, but her marriage to Jessica has nothing to do with “gender” and instead has everything to do with “soul.”

With that in mind, that’s why she wed Jessica on August 29 at their Ventura, California home in front of 24 guests.

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, says of Betts to PEOPLE. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.” “I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she adds of the her decision to marry Betts, which came as a shock to fans. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shares. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

She added that she and Jessica, who met via social media in 2015, were always just friends until she announced her Jay Tucker split in October 2019. That’s when something shifted.