Cocoa Buttery Quintet Infinity Song Touch The Sky With Hov Approved Heavenly Harmonies On Debut EP Mad Love

Last night we were fortunate enough to preview ‘Mad Love,’ the debut EP from the NYC-based music collective Infinity Song — comprised of siblings Victory, Abraham, Angel, Israel and Thalia “Momo” Boyd. Y’all — it was AMAZING!!! Literally just pure delectable, soulful, undeniably beautiful music to our ears! Matter fact we couldn’t wait to let you know. We need the whole world to hear this greatness!

Infinity Song’s Roc Nation debut EP Mad Love is the result of their labored and adventurous rise: from performing in Central Park and the NYC Subway system to catching the ear of JAY-Z. Yep. They were discovered and signed by Hov himself. The music of the young collective is definitely what’s needed for the moment – to breathe fresh life into 2020 with defiantly joyful music that centers Black solidarity and the resilient power of family during difficult times.

Get a sneak peak of the album by watching the music video for title track “Mad Love” – a warm, chocolatey offering that depicts a family story of trials to triumphs:

We love the wholesome vibes they are giving! Fun Fact: Infinity Song is actually made up of just five out of NINE talented siblings. They have their own little choir poppin’ at the crib for reals.

You can get the project HERE