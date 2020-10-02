Brandi Maxiell Recovering From COVID-19
On The Mend: Brandi Maxiell Released From Hospital After Suffering Severe COVID-19 Complications
A former Basketball Wife is on the mend.
Over the weekend the friends and family of Brandi Maxiell solicited prayers for the reality star who was suffering from severe COVID-19 complications. Brandi’s sister told TheShadeRoom; that Brandi was hospitalized and having trouble breathing after contracting the virus.
“My sister has been diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized Thursday night after having trouble breathing. We would like to ask everyone to please keep her in your prayers as she continues to fight through this. We love you all and please stay safe!”
Fans were especially troubled by the news because the reality star is an ovarian cancer survivor.
Now we’re happy to report that Brandi’s doing much, much better!
The reality star caught wind of fan’s well wishes circulating online and she responded in a heartfelt post. Brandi told her nearly 800K followers that she’s truly touched all the “prayer warriors” and she’s recovering at home.
“Family, I am grateful to tell you I have been released from the hospital by the grace of God, however, I need you to please continue to pray for me as I travel this journey of full recovery!” Brandi captioned a video of a gospel singer.
“This has been by far the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. But It was only a test in my faith. God was challenging my trust in him. He was truly testing my faith. The song I posted along with The Battle Is The Lord’s is something I had playing on repeat for the 7 days I was in that hospital bed. God told me to GET UP, put on this whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.” Satan is coming like a thief in the night but oh is he weak.”
She also sent gratitude to the frontline workers at the hospital and gave a special shoutout to one who refused to leave her side.
“What I went through was not easy. It wasn’t easy sitting in a room all by yourself with no family no visitors no nothing BUT my nurses and doctors were MY family in there. I had a lot a bad nights and I remember one saying I can’t leave her I’m staying in here. Risking his life. [….]
I love you again I can’t explain to you how thankful I am to have a Prayer Warrior Family like you❤️😘❤️😘”
View this post on Instagram
Wow, what a story!
We’re glad to hear that she’s on the mend, best wishes to Brandi Maxiell!
