Another One: Kellyanne Conway Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Former White House adviser and Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

She shared the news on Twitter on Friday night, saying that her symptoms are mild and she has already begun the quarantine process.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote in her announcement. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

She confirmed the news on Twitter after her daughter, Claudia Conway–who has grown a following for going against everything having to do with her mother and/or Donald Trump–first revealed that Conway had the coronavirus on her TikTok account.

This news makes Conway the latest political figure tied to Trump to contract the virus, following the Cheeto In Chief announcing his positive test on Thursday. Trump, his wife, Melania, and Conway were all in attendance at a Rose Garden event a few days back, mask-less, which seems to be where the spread took place. As of now, 7 attendees from the event have tested positive for COVID-19.