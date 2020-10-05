BlackLivesMatter: Police In Wolfe City, Texas Shoot And Kill Unarmed Black Man Jonathan Price While Breaking Up A Fight

Amerikkka keeps on Amerikka’ing and it continues to cost us our brothas and sistas.

According to a report on WFAA, an innocent, unarmed Black man named Jonathan Price was gunned down by police in Wolfe City, Texas while trying to keep the peace by breaking up a domestic violence incident at a local gas station. Price was only 31-years-old and accounts from the community indicate that he was a well-known and beloved figure in the area.

A man and a woman were involved in a raucous argument inside the convenience store and when Price intervened, the man assaulted him and another fight broke out. When the inept police arrived, they shot him with a taser before riddling his body with bullets. Price’s mother, Marcelle Louis rushed to the scene from her bed and said she wasn’t shocked that her baby boy tried to help the scared woman.

“That’s what he always did, tried to help others. I taught him that all the years,” Louis said.

Texas Rangers are being secret squirrel with the details of the shooting and would only confirm that the officer who fired the shots has been placed on leave. The commentary on the type of person Jonathan was is as honorable as it is heartbreaking.

Jonathan was loved by a wide range of people from local friends to former star athletes.

This one hurts… for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/Z1gTYJFXuX — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 4, 2020

The police have some muthaf***in’ explaining to do and the officer who killed him should have a prison cell to live in.

Jonathan Price died trying to protect a woman. Likely, a Black woman. We can’t do s#!t without fear of death at the state’s hands.