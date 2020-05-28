F**k 12: Texas Cops Train Guns On Clearly Compliant Unarmed Black Man Then Push 90-Year-Old Granny To Ground

The current news cycle that we’re in is disturbingly reminiscent of 2015 when there were weekly and often daily occurrences of police violence against Black people, many of which were fatal.

Today’s entry into that painful and shameful almanac is viral clip coming out of Midland, Texas where several police officers can be seen holding their guns on a sobbing young Black man who has completely given himself up to them by laying on the ground with his arms outstretched. He and the screaming people who recorded the incident are hysterical and clearly afraid for his life, but everyone is compliant.

That wasn’t good enough for these cops. The video shows them training their guns on the terrified boy for an extended period of time despite the fact that he’s obviously not a threat.

Oh, and if that wasn’t bad enough when the man’s 90-year-old grandmother ran to him in fear the police officers knocked her to the ground.

Peep the bodycam footage below.

All that because he ran a stop sign? F**k 12.