Update: Rep For DaBaby Denies Rapper’s Video Shoot Ended In Gunfire ‘Completely Unrelated’

There’s an update to share surrounding a Charlotte rapper and rumors of gunfire at his video shoot.

As previously reported videos surfaced seemingly from the set of DaBaby’s music video of fans running as shots appear to ring out loudly in the background.

Many speculated that there was a “shootout” on the set and WCCB Charlotte reporter Marvin Beach said that someone was suffering “life-threatening injuries.”

#NEW At 10pm, more on a possible shooting in the Derita neighborhood. Witnesses say rapper "DaBaby" was filming a music video in the area, when it happened near W. Sugar Creek & Gibbon Rd. MEDIC says one person has life-threatening injuries. #WCCB @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/bZRe90PKIV — Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) October 4, 2020

According to reps for DaBaby, however, the shots that were fired were completely unrelated to the rapper’s music video.

“DaBaby’s attorney tells TMZ … Saturday’s shooting was nearby the filming of his music video, but it was completely unrelated to the rapper or the video shoot.”

His lawyer added that DaBaby “sends his heartfelt prayers to anyone injured or otherwise adversely affected as a result of this shooting incident.”

DaBaby also added on his Instagram; “I wasn’t there for the “shootout” I’m hearing bout🤷🏾‍♂️.”

WBTV is reporting that police responded to Stroud Park Court and found a person injured with a gunshot wound. They were also transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries. They added that “the shooting appeared to have taken place around the filming location of a music video for DaBaby.”

More details are unavailable.

