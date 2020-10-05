Hollyweird: Perez Hilton Recalls Making Out With John Mayer In Front Of His Girlfriend Jessica Simpson

In his upcoming memoir, TMI: My Life in Scandal, Perez Hilton recalls the time he made out with John Mayer.

Back in 2007, Hilton had just finished co-hosting MTV’s New Year’s Eve celebrations alongside Christina Aguilera, so the two of them decided to go to a club in Chelsea to celebrate. When they got there, they met up with Jessica Simpson and her then-boyfriend, John Mayer.

As the four of them were seated, the gossip blogger alleges that Mayer leaned in and announced, “I like to watch gay porn, you know.” He went on to add, “My favorite porn star is Brent Corrigan. He really turns me on.”

Hilton went on to write that things proceeded very quickly after that, with Mayer leaning in and shoving his tongue into Hilton’s mouth. While he was momentarily paralyzed by the situation, he then joined in and began making out with the musician.

As for Mayer’s girlfriend, Jessica Simpson, Hilton says she seemed mortified as she covered her face with strands of her hair. After the deed was done, Mayer supposedly sat back with a “satisfied” look on his face and turned to gaze affectionally at his girlfriend, who “didn’t seem to know whether she was incredibly embarrassed or really turned on.”

While this is undoubtedly an unusual story, Mayer and Simpson are known for having an outrageous on-and-off relationship, with Mayer infamously referring to Simpson as “sexual napalm.” Jessica just recently detailed breaking up and getting back together with the singer a whopping nine times in her memoir, Open Book.