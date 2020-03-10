Marsai Martin, Christina Aguilera And More Attend L.A. Premiere For Disney’s ‘Mulan’

The Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s new live action ‘Mulan’ movie was Monday night and some of your faves showed up in some interesting get ups… One of the more colorful looks was Christina Aguilera who rocked a hot pink silk blouse and red skirt with a slit up her thigh. She wore red latex boots to complement the getup and her hair was a definite nod to Mulan’s stylized bun. You likey? Or nah?

When it comes to fashion, Marsai Martin never gets it wrong. We love her python print look. Are you feelin’ it?

Kimora Lee Simmons pulled up with her youngest three kids. Hopefully her boys loved the movie.

Jordin Sparks also wore something akin to a kimono for her red carpet walk with hubby Dana Isaiah.

