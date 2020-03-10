Stars Of Mulan Attend Los Angeles Premiere
Marsai Martin, Christina Aguilera And More Attend L.A. Premiere For Disney’s ‘Mulan’
The Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s new live action ‘Mulan’ movie was Monday night and some of your faves showed up in some interesting get ups… One of the more colorful looks was Christina Aguilera who rocked a hot pink silk blouse and red skirt with a slit up her thigh. She wore red latex boots to complement the getup and her hair was a definite nod to Mulan’s stylized bun. You likey? Or nah?
When it comes to fashion, Marsai Martin never gets it wrong. We love her python print look. Are you feelin’ it?
Kimora Lee Simmons pulled up with her youngest three kids. Hopefully her boys loved the movie.
Jordin Sparks also wore something akin to a kimono for her red carpet walk with hubby Dana Isaiah.
Hit the flip for more photos of the ‘Mulan stars at the premiere along with the film’s final trailer.
Yifei Lui pulled up in a gorgeous gown. In case you didn’t already know she is THE STAR of ‘Mulan’.
Tzi Ma plays her dad.
#GirlDad Jet Li brought his daughters to the premiere. He plays the Emperor.
Check out more photos below then watch the trailer
When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. “Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.