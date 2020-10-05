Pure Comedy: Jim Carrey Brought Down The House As “Joe Biden”, Jokes About Trump Catching COVID-19 And More [Video]

Jim Carrey knocked it out of the park this weekend in his first time playing Presidential-hopeful Joe Biden on Saturday in what is sure to be the beginning of a hilariously pointed election cycle on the long-running comedy sketch show. The cold opening of the season 46 premiere was a spoof of the hot mess first debate between 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump and the former Vice President.

The jokes practically wrote themselves but one moment, in particular, was a little shocking not because it was offensive (…to us) but we didn’t think SNL would REALLY go there in regards to Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis. We won’t spoil it if you didn’t see it but we’re sure the folks at Faux News lost their hypocritical s#!t when they heard their dear orange zaddy being mocked for his moronic misdeeds.

If you ask us it was f***ing glorious but we’ll let you decide for yourself after you press play on the video below.