Netflix Indicted In Texas Over Its Controversial Film ‘Cuties’

When Netflix released the trailer for the film Cuties, it was immediately faced with backlash. Twitter users instantly screenshot images from the movie and posted them on social media to point out the film’s inappropriate imaging involving children.

The film which was written and directed by Maïmouna Doucouré follows the story of an eleven-year-old girl named Amy who starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.

The film’s director said that Cuties aim was to provide social commentary against the hypersexualization of young children, but so many viewers of the film aren’t getting the message.

The shocking film sparked a massive #CancelNetflix movement on social media. Netflix picked up the distribution rights after “Cuties” debuted at Sundance earlier this year.

Netflix and the creators of the film tried to spread the message that the film wasn’t what it seemed and meant to start a dialogue. Of course, no one paid them any attention until they confirmed they would still release the film. Now, according to reports from Complex, the film is landing them in court.

“Netflix is facing criminal charges over Cuties, a coming-of-age film that has been widely criticized for exploiting young actors and encouraging the sexualization of children.

According to legal documents obtained by the Texas Tribune, a grand jury in Tyler, Texas, indicted the streaming giant for promoting content that “depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex. Netflix responded to the indictment in a statement to the New York Post: “Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.”

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

The amount of drama surrounding the film should have shown that releasing it wouldn’t prove to be the right decision. Now, Netflix will defend itself in court over the matter but the streaming giant won’t head to the clank if convicted. If they end up losing the case, the company will likely have to pay criminal fines and pull the movie from the platform.