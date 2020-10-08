Reggie Bush Credits Wife With “Saving” His His Life In Response To Interracial Relationship Critic

Reggie Bush was met by an interracial relationship hater in his comments recently and he shut them down swiftly by praising his wife for being a life-saver. The 32-year-old retired baller posted a photo of two young NFL ballers laughing on the football field with a caption highlighting their Black boy joy.

I love everything about this picture man! This is pure gold and this is what the black community should always look like!

Reggie topped off the caption with #changethenarrative, seemingly referring to negative stereotypes seen associated with Black people in the media. This apparently triggered a fan who dragged Reggie for being with his wife, Lilit Bush who happens to be white.

The commenter wrote, “coming from a man who is married to a woman who is NOT black. Makes no sense!”

In response, Reggie revealed Lilith is the reason he’s still breathing.

Wow you are really offended at my family! Lol My wife saved my life if it wasn’t for her I would be dead. She is my guardian angel sent from heaven. She loves god first and she is an amazing mother. I found my soul mate I hope you can say the same.

Wow! That’s a powerful relationship. Lilit and Reggie have been married since July 2014. They have three children together.

Previously Reggie dated Kim Kardashian back in 2007 but the former couple swiftly ended things three years later in 2010.

Some say Lilit has a striking resemblance to Kim.

The Armenian bombshell is a dancer and appears to love working out and sharing exercise tips with her 20k following on Instagram.

In 2017, Reggie Bush announced he was retiring from the NFL after spending more than a decade with the organization. Since then, he’s been focusing on bettering himself and taking care of his family.

Why do YOU think people are people still offended by Reggie and Lilit courtship?